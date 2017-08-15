Watch Live Coverage: Day of Darkness

We have live team coverage of the total solar eclipse.

Not since 1979 has a total eclipse been visible in the United States, and this time, part of Western Kentucky is one of the best places to see it.

We have crews in Hopkinsville and Madisonville, where thousands of people have traveled to view this rare event.

