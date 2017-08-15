Day of Darkness: Watch Live Coverage starting on Sunrise Monday

Team coverage of the total solar eclipse begins Monday on 14 News Sunrise.

Not since 1979 has a total eclipse been visible in the United States, and this time, part of Western Kentucky is one of the best places to see it.

We'll have crews in Hopkinsville and Madisonville, where thousands of people are expected to view this rare event.

