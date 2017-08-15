USI President announces retirement

After nine years as president and 15 with the University of Southern Indiana in total, Dr. Linda L. M. Bennett has announced plans to retire effective June 30, 2018.

“I am profoundly grateful for the opportunity to serve this great institution,” said Bennett. “The essential strengths of USI are not contained in buildings, though our beautiful campus is a tremendous asset. Those essential strengths are the people of the campus, the power of community and the high quality education our students take with them as they graduate. This December I will be 65, and with that milestone, I believe it is a good time to think about the next chapter of my life. The University of Southern Indiana is well-positioned for a transition, and this is the right time.”

The USI Board of Trustees will announce plans this fall for a national search for USI’s next president.

“It has been my good fortune to have worked with each of the three presidents of this University, all have exemplified outstanding qualities necessary to captain a ship such as ours,” remarked Harold Calloway, chair of USI’s Board of Trustees. “Dr. Bennett, without exception, has proven to be a transformative leader who was the right person at the right time for our institution, and we will certainly miss her intellect, caring personality, wit, and love and respect for the institution. The Board of Trustees will work to select a leader that will continue the legacy of Dr. Bennett and all of her predecessors.”

Bennett became USI’s third president in July 2009, after serving as USI’s provost and vice president for Academic Affairs from 2003 until her inauguration. In addition to serving as president, she is a professor of political science and has taught courses in Introduction to American Politics for USI students.

Bennett plans to remain in Evansville with her husband, Stephen, and stay actively involved in community service.

