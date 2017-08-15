Edwards Co. Schools keeping doors open despite funding uncertainty

Schools in Southern Illinois are starting to head back to class this week.

Tuesday was the first day for Edwards County Schools.

Despite the problems with state funding right now for Illinois schools, Edwards Co. schools have their doors open, but officials say they're taking it day-by-day.

"Academically and athletically, I feel even though the funding is short, I feel like our school has still grown," said Principal Preston Nelson of Edward County Schools K-12.

And the school has grown.

Nelson said his staff works hard to bring a good product to not just the students, but the community.

"The 1-percent sales tax that passed here last year is used for facility upgrades, so we were able to upgrade the parking lot this year for the community and that's something everyone can use which is what we're looking to spending that money on, is things that will benefit the community because those are the ones that are truly donating the money," said Nelson.

But with what's going on right now with Senate Bill 1 in Illinois, Schools haven't received any state funding so far this year.

As of now, Principal Nelson said they can operate for about 30 to 40 days on operating cash.

After that, they don't know.

"As any business, we need our funding and we can't do our jobs well without the proper funding," said Nelson. "But we've been very froogle and we been good stewards of the tax payers money and we've done our best to provide for our students but we do need Illinois to step up and do their job."

