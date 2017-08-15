Exploration Station plans virtual reality experiences for students

Summer break didn't stop Daviess County student's from boarding a bus..and loving it. The Exploration Station had another successful summer bringing lunch..and a lesson to kids in the off season.
The Exploration Station isn't your average school bus- kids that hop on have access to WIFI, educational video games, books, and this year's newest feature...virtual Reality. (Virtual reality video courtesy of DCPS). Exploration Station coordinators say the virtual reality sets this year gave kids a chance to brush up on geography before their classes start this week. They say the plan is to have the bus travel to different schools this year..and let kids use those VR sets more. Coordinators say this year was a good one. They passed out thousands of books and 4500 lunches in the first 3 weeks alone. And most importantly, they had some one on one time with the students, many of which don't speak English well. This is just another opportunity for teachers to work with them.
Wendy Cooper: GAP Coordinator at Burns Elementary "First and foremost, it's a way for us to build relationships and connections in the community. Our students love to see us pulling in each week. As a matter of fact, they run out and greet the bus, they can't wait for us to get there. SO that's great building those relationships and parents often come out and talk to us to and ask us questions they don't always feel comfortable asking at school. " said Wendy Cooper, GAP Coordinator at Burns Elementary.
The coordinators also say the bus will travel to different schools this year and offer after school homework help.
There may be a way for you to make a quick buck off of this year's solar eclipse, some Madisonville businesses are hiring temporary workers.More >>
There may be a way for you to make a quick buck off of this year's solar eclipse, some Madisonville businesses are hiring temporary workers.More >>
Gas station workers in western Kentucky are getting ready for thousands of eclipse customers.More >>
Gas station workers in western Kentucky are getting ready for thousands of eclipse customers.More >>
After nine years as president and 15 with the University of Southern Indiana in total, Dr. Linda L. M. Bennett has announced plans to retire effective June 30, 2018.More >>
After nine years as president and 15 with the University of Southern Indiana in total, Dr. Linda L. M. Bennett has announced plans to retire effective June 30, 2018.More >>
Employers such as Berry Global, Warehouse Services Inc., Trilogy Healthcare Services, Vectren Corporation, Electronics Research Inc., Cintas Corporation, and Pittsburgh Glass Works have registered for the event.More >>
Employers such as Berry Global, Warehouse Services Inc., Trilogy Healthcare Services, Vectren Corporation, Electronics Research Inc., Cintas Corporation, and Pittsburgh Glass Works have registered for the event.More >>
A Cannelton man was arrested after state police say they found meth while trying to serve him with an arrest warrant. It happened at the home of 36-year-old Charles Cronin, Jr. on Dexter Magnet Road.More >>
A Cannelton man was arrested after state police say they found meth while trying to serve him with an arrest warrant. It happened at the home of 36-year-old Charles Cronin, Jr. on Dexter Magnet Road.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop is has been sentenced.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".More >>
President Donald Trump appears to have mistakenly retweeted a message from one of his critics saying "he's a fascist.".More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
NASA says it is mostly safe to take photos of the eclipse with a smartphone, but take these precautions.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in the south Woodlawn area.More >>
Birmingham police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in the south Woodlawn area.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>
Viewing of the solar eclipse will require protective eye wear.More >>