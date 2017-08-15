Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners, WorkOne Southwest hosting job fair

Employers such as Berry Global, Warehouse Services Inc., Trilogy Healthcare Services, Vectren Corporation, Electronics Research Inc., Cintas Corporation, and Pittsburgh Glass Works have registered for the event.More >>
A Cannelton man was arrested after state police say they found meth while trying to serve him with an arrest warrant. It happened at the home of 36-year-old Charles Cronin, Jr. on Dexter Magnet Road.More >>
After a trial that lasted more than a week, a Tell City man has been found guilty of murder. In March, state police arrested Randal L. Coalter for the death of David Weedman..More >>
People in the U.S. territory of Guam are dealing with the threat of a North Korean missile strike. We found a family with ties to Evansville.More >>
Authorities in Spencer County say a driver disappeared after crashing their car off State Route 161.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
"We should not glorify a part of our history in front of our buildings that really is a testament to America's original sin," Gainesville, FL, Mayor Lauren Poe said Monday.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Police are not commenting on a motive nor saying whether the 4-year-old or her father were intended targets.More >>
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.More >>
Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson has a suggestion for anyone with a view of next week's solar eclipse: Put down your smartphones and take in the phenomenon yourself.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
If you are planning to watch the solar eclipse on August 21, you need to protect your eyes!More >>
