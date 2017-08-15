Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners, WorkOne Southwest hosting job fair

Vanderburgh County Commissioners, in coordination with WorkOne Southwest, will host a job fair on Aug. 23.

Employers such as Berry Global, Warehouse Services Inc., Trilogy Healthcare Services, Vectren Corporation, Electronics Research Inc., Cintas Corporation, and Pittsburgh Glass Works have registered for the event.

More than 150 job openings will be available through the participating employers.

The event will kick off with a Veterans-Only Hour from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. for military veterans seeking employment.

The event will then open to the public from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

The job fair will take place at the C.K. Newsome Community Center, located at 100 E. Walnut Street in Evansville.

“We appreciate the support of the Vanderburgh County Commission in hosting this event,” said Jim Heck, Executive Director WorkOne Southwest. “We encourage all job seekers in Southwest Indiana who are seeking employment or looking to advance their careers to please attend.”

