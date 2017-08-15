ISP: Perry Co. man found with meth during arrest on other warrants

A Cannelton man was arrested after state police say they found meth while trying to serve him with an arrest warrant.

It happened at the home of 36-year-old Charles Cronin, Jr. on Dexter Magnet Road.

When they arrived, state police say they watched Cronin try to hide something between the cushions of the couch.

Troopers say it turned out to be a smoking pipe and and meth

All together Cronin's charges include:

- Domestic Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Level 5 Felony

- Intimidation, Level 6 Felony

- Dealing in a “Look-alike” Substance, Level 5 Felony

- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Felony

- Invasion of Privacy, Violation of a Protective Order, Class A Misdemeanor

New Charges:

- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 6 Felony

- Maintaining a Common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony

- Possession of Paraphernalia, Class C Misdemeanor

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.