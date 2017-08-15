Tell City man found guilty of murder

After a trial that lasted more than a week, a Tell City man has been found guilty of murder.

In March, state police arrested 45-year-old Randal L. Coalter for the death of 62-year-old David Weedman of Saint Croix.

State police say initial reports indicated that Weedman killed himself, but further investigation revealed the death was suspicious.

Troopers say Coalter and Weedman had been in a fight the last time Weedman was seen alive.

The trial started last Monday and went on all week. A jury returned at guilty verdict this Monday.

Sentencing is set for September 8.