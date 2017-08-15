Tri-State family living in Guam: "We have full confidence in the military"

People in the U.S. territory of Guam are dealing with the threat of a North Korean missile strike.

We found a family with ties to Evansville...living in Guam right now.



Allen and Abby Dill moved to Guam a little more than a year ago.

They have two toddlers now and a baby on the way in just three weeks.

Even with their busy lives and the threat of a missile strike from North Korea, they seem pretty relaxed.

Allen says they have full confidence in the military protection on the island.

The Dills work for a company that provides Christian radio for countries and regions of the world where it may not be accessible...places like N Korea, China and throughout Southeast Asia.

It's what brought them to Guam.

Allen told us "it's kind of a normal thing" when we asked how people on the island respond to threats as serious as this one..

That's because he says it's not the first time North Korea said they'd do something to the island..but, this is the first time he says they've threatened something in such detail.

"I get that side of me where, if honestly, Abby weren't almost ready to deliver a baby, i'd try to stick them on a plane and get them out of here. But, we're kinda stuck here. The good thing is, we have good relationships with certain members of the military here, a lot of close friends who were able to keep us updated on what they're allowed to share." says Dill.

Allen tells us their contract holds them in Guam through Spring of 2019.

