Driver missing after Spencer Co. crash

SPENCER CO., IN (WFIE) -

Authorities in Spencer County say a driver disappeared after crashing their car off State Route 161. 

Our crew was on the scene just after it happened Monday night near the Blue Bridge. 

Deputies tell us a car was heading toward the bridge, when it ran into a ditch. 

They say the driver was unaccounted for when they searched the car. 

A witness told deputies he saw a man run away from the scene. 

