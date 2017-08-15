Driver missing after Spencer Co. crash

Authorities in Spencer County say a driver disappeared after crashing their car off State Route 161.

Our crew was on the scene just after it happened Monday night near the Blue Bridge.

Deputies tell us a car was heading toward the bridge, when it ran into a ditch.

They say the driver was unaccounted for when they searched the car.

A witness told deputies he saw a man run away from the scene.

