Watch now on Sunrise: Search for crash victim, First August 90?

SPENCER SEARCH: First responders in Spencer County say a driver ran away after crashing their car off State Route 161. Our crew was on the scene just after it happened near the Owensboro Bridge. Deputies tell us a car was heading toward the bridge, when it ran into a ditch. They say the driver wasn't around when they searched the car.

FOG, WARMER: Dry weather with patchy fog developing early this morning. Brighter and warmer today as skies becoming partly sunny. High temps will reach the upper 80's and low temps will sink into the lower 70's.

