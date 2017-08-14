New Head Coach Maners, looks to two Hardimans to keep the Winning Going at Princeton

The Princeton Tigers will have a new head coach, on the sideline, this season. Former Central defensive coordinator, Jared Maners, takes over for the departed, Waylon Schenk. Maners is hoping to carry forward the success that Schenk had the last 5 years at Princeton. One key weapon at his disposal, will be senior quarterback, Maleek Hardiman. Hardiman accounted for over 18-hundred total yards. One big *loss* is the graduation of tailback, Joe Bichler, but Devontae Hardiman is penciled in, as the main guy, to tote the rock. In all, only 6 starters return for Princeton, who will be going for its third-straight winning season, and 4th, in the last 5 years. The Tigers kick off their season, with a new opening week foe, as they host Evansville North, this Friday.

