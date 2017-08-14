Ordinance to reduce trash accumulation passed after City Council vote

On Monday, the Evansville City Council passed an ordinance aimed at reducing trash accumulation around the city.

The Council voted 6-3, in favor of the measure that would require local business owners to keep their property free of litter, as well as require them to provide trash receptacles at the most convenient location possible. Councilwoman Michelle Mercer believes a cleaner Evansville could lead to more economic development in the area.

"Businesses look at, when they look for a city to relocate to they look to see if the community has litter, and businesses are interested in relocating to progressive communities that are free of litter," explained Mercer.

Once a business has been cited for failure to comply with the ordinance, they will have a 10 day period to clean up before the fining process would begin.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.