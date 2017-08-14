New Harrison coach sees team 'making stride in the right direction' as 2017 season moves closer

There has been quite a few head coaching changes in the Tri-State, one of those is on the east side at Harrison.

Cory Brunson left for Mount Vernon, and in his place, steps Lane Oxley.

Oxley comes from Floyd Central High School, where he was an assistant football coach and the boys track coach. Oxley is looking for several guys to step up on offense, after David Felton, Noah McBride, and Elizjah Harvey, all graduated.

One player Oxley will most certainly lean on, is senior quarterback, Trae Hales. If the name sounds familiar, he's the younger brother of former Harrison signal caller, Ryan Hales.

"Trae's gonna play an integral part of our football team this year," explained Head Coach Oxley. "He's, more offensively than probably defensively, especially early on. We gotta get this offense going here. He's an excellent athlete, great athlete, so he's a good leader -- a good leader in the locker room, good leader in the meeting room, good leader on the field, and kids look up to him so I've been very impressed with him. Hopefully, intensity, hard work, those are the things I'm hoping to bring at some point, hopefully some discipline, and ya know football becomes important to these guys. It's not an easy task, I can tell you that, but I think we're making strides in the right direction."

The Warriors open up their schedule Friday, at 6:30 p.m. with a trip to Seymour.

