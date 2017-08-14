Deputy charged in child seduction case suspended without pay

A new development in the case of Gibson County Sheriff's deputy facing child seduction charges.

The Merit Board decided Monday evening to suspend 29-year-old Daniel Greer without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.

[PREVIOUS: Gibson Co. Sheriff's Office feeling effects of ISP investigation on deputy]

Greer is accused of asking two teenage boys to participate in sexual activity.

State police say Greer was a school resource officer at Gibson Southern, which is where he met the boys.

Troopers say the alleged sexual relations happened off campus, on two occasions.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.