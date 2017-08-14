Gas station stocking extra gas, water, food in preparation for solar eclipse

Gas station workers in western Kentucky are getting ready for thousands of eclipse customers.

Hucks stores in Madisonville are stocking up on bottled water, snacks, and of course, gas right now ahead of the big weekend. They anticipate long lines at the pump, but want to reassure customers they have plenty.

"We are anticipating extra deliveries," explained Darnell Harvey, of Hucks Food & Fuel. "We have our own trucks, but other vendors at our disposal too. We're confident all our fuel needs will be taken care of."

In addition to their own ice machines, Hucks officials say they're also using other ice delivery vendors to bring in extra for eclipse weekend.

