Some Madisonville businesses hiring temporary workers for solar eclipse crowds

There may be a way for you to make a quick buck off of this year's solar eclipse, some Madisonville businesses are hiring temporary workers.

Big City Market and Coffee Bar on Sugg Street will likely going to be backed up once that solar eclipse comes to town. We're told, in order to keep up with all those new customers they've brought on at least six new people onto their staff.

Business typically picks up during the Monday lunch rush, but next Monday's going to be different. So Owner Jenny Gibson will need some more people working the floor, and she's getting that help from some familiar faces.

She says her best customers have offered to lend a hand.

"They know they love this place and they know how we do things. and how things should be done so they seem to be a natural fit," Gibson explained.

Gibson says they'll help clean tables and help serve customers, so they don't get backed up. Gibson also said they'll need almost twice the inventory, since they're expecting double the business.

"Anybody that's in retail hospitality, we can really expect to see a big boom this weekend," said Gibson.

The temporary workers will get paid by the hour. Gibson estimates that they'll bring in $3,000 to $4,000 a day over the weekend.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.