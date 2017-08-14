Indiana completes takeover of I-69 extension section

There may be a way for you to make a quick buck off of this year's solar eclipse, some Madisonville businesses are hiring temporary workers.More >>
On Monday, many Tri-State schools began their first full week of classes and police are taking this opportunity to remind driver to keep an eye out for school buses and kids crossing the street.More >>
With the Solar Eclipse only a week away, Dawson Springs is preparing for an unusually large number of tourists, and they're asking for the public's help in directing traffic at busy intersections.More >>
People gathered in downtown Owensboro to march against the deadly violence in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.More >>
After years of sitting vacant, renovation work on the Historic Riverhouse Hotel in downtown Evansville is finally underway.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Authorities have released the identity of the man who died Monday morning when his car landed in the Warrior River just after 1 a.m.More >>
