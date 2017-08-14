Law enforcement conducting extra patrols near bus stops for start of school

On Monday, many Tri-State schools began their first full week of classes and police are taking this opportunity to remind driver to keep an eye out for school buses and kids crossing the street.

Indiana State Police (ISP), Warrick County Sheriff's Deputies, and Newburgh Police teamed up Monday in Warrick County to patrol school bus stops. That is because even with the flashing lights and stop signs, they say people still try to speed past a bus.

Troopers tell us sometimes people are distracted, talking or texting, and when they look up, they panic because the see a bus stopped in front of them and they don't know what to do.

"But it is important that they start looking where they're going," explained Warrick County Bus Driver, James Bealmear. "If they just look and stop on a yellow, don't speed up whenever we have our yellows on. Anything could happen to your car, even, with kids standing on the side of the road."

Police tell us bus drivers have been a big help in the past, working with them to track down drivers who fly past buses with their stop arms out.

