Young South Spencer team gearing up for new season

South Spencer is gearing up for its season opener this Friday.

The Rebels will have a young team in 2017. They will have to replace two key play-makers on offense: thousand-yard rusher Landon Bartlett, and do-it-all speedster, Sammy Rowan, who had almost 2,000 all-purpose yards.

Rebels head coach Tom Packer will rely heavily on senior signal-caller, Manning Webb. Last season, Webb threw for over a thousand yards and will provided a steady influence, as the Rebels try to get their first winning season in four years.

South Spencer starts the season this Friday on the road at North Posey.

