PAC MVP, leading rusher, D-1 football commit back on offense for 2017 Gibson Southern

School has started, fall sports are underway and you can feel the excitement of high school football season, with the new season right around the corner.

One team, who has very high hopes, is Gibson Southern. Take one look at their roster, and you'll see why.

Returning is Pocket Athletic Conference (PAC) MVP, quarterback, Isaac Sellers. Sellers combined for over 2,300-yards passing and rushing. Also back for the Titans, leading rusher Dylan Stefanich, who ran for over 900 yards along with 21 touchdowns.

Also back, is Ball State verbal commit, Wes Obermeier, who had over 600 yards receiving with 10 touchdowns.

All told, the Titans have eight starters back on both sides of the ball.

"It's been a fun summer cause we've been able to be a little more aggressive as coaches with our implementation of stuff, so it's definitely nice to be coming into a season when you return a lot of guys with experience," Head Coach Nick Hart explained. "I think up front we return more than we ever have. Ya know, when you put a good line in front of a three-year starter like Dylan is, at running back, and a kid like Isaac at quarterback, I think you have an chance to do some special things on offense."

The Titans open the season at home on Friday as they host Forest Park, at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.