Renovations underway at former Riverhouse Hotel

After years of sitting vacant, renovation work on the Historic Riverhouse Hotel in downtown Evansville is finally underway.

Vanderburgh County Commissioners say the building has been an eyesore for years, but soon we will see some changes.

You wouldn't be able to tell from the outside, but officials say a lot has changed within the former Riverhouse Hotel.

Right now crews are demolishing the interior, removing concrete. Officials have also been in contact with Vectren to get new electrical service underground.

By September, officials say exterior work should begin. Commissioners say they've been in contact with the owner who still plans to eventually turn this building into a boutique hotel with 76 suites.

As of right now, no opening date has been set.

