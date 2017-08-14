Renovations underway at former Riverhouse Hotel

With the Solar Eclipse only a week away, Dawson Springs is preparing for an unusually large number of tourists, and they're asking for the public's help in directing traffic at busy intersections.More >>
After years of sitting vacant, renovation work on the Historic Riverhouse Hotel in downtown Evansville is finally underway.More >>
Dispatch confirms it happened on Diamond Ave., just west of Stringtown Rd.More >>
Fire fighters are on scene of a working structure fire on Outer Lake Road.More >>
Back in April a barge ran into the river wall at Smothers Park, and now crews are out on the river repairing the damage.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to Texas A&M University, white nationalists plan to hold a rally on campus on September 11.More >>
As the world, the United States, and South Carolina prepared for arguably the coolest celestial event in decades, our old friends at NASA want you to know that pairs of unsafe solar eclipse glasses are being distributed.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
A group of former and current Richland County EMS workers plan to protest a county administrator who reportedly told them to commit suicide if they didn't like their jobs.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
