Car crashes into Evansville fireworks store

A vehicle crashed into a building in Evansville.

It happened Monday evening around 5:15 on Diamond Ave., just west of Stringtown Rd.

Car drove front first into a fireworks store — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) August 14, 2017

Part of diamond is cut off. Scene should be clear soon. — Steve Maugeri (@Steve14News) August 14, 2017

Police say a car jumped the median, went airborne and crashed into the building.

No one was hurt.

Police did not say whether or not the driver will be cited or possibly face charges.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Search 14NEWS in the iTunes App Store or Google Play or click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.