Is it safe to use your cell phone camera to capture the eclipse?

Many will turn their eyes to the sky for the total solar eclipse, using their cell phone to snap a photo of the event.

Some say it will hurt your phone, others say it's not a problem. So is it safe to use your cell phone camera?

The first thing that you need to know is that when you are looking at the Sun you need to have proper protection like certified eclipse glasses, and if you do plan on taking pictures with your phone do not look directly at the sun to line up and snap the picture.

Experts say that it will not damage your phone or the camera, but limit the amount of time its directed at the sun. This is due to the fact they use a digital zoom and the small camera doesn't allow enough light in.

However, it could still cause some issues with your phone.

"Be very careful of pointing your camera directly at it or looking at the Sun, you may cause some damage to yourself," Jon Hammersley, Verizon Store Manager, said. "Not to mention your light sensor in your camera may overload and cause your screen to go black while you are getting that much light in."

Nasa recommends that you still use a solar filter even when using a cell phone camera, but Apple says that it will NOT damage the camera sensor or lens, just be sure to wear eye protection.

