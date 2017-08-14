Deputy says house is 'total loss' after fire

Fire fighters were on scene of a structure fire on Outer Lake Road.

According to our crew at the scene, smoke was visible from Highway 41. Multiple fire units, Fort Branch, Francisco, Hazelton, Patoka, and Princeton are at the home.

A deputy at the scene told our crew the house was totally loss by the fire. The deputy added that the no one was home at the time the fire began.

Mark Scoular, Camp Carson Director, said the home on fire is around a half-mile from the camp.

