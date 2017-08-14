Evansville man sentenced to 20 years on child molestation charges

An Evansville man has been sentenced to two decades behind bars on child molestation charges.

Monday, a judge sentenced 32-year-old Paul Benson Gandy to 20 years.

In March, the Department of Child Services and Evansville police responded to a report of a sensitive incident involving a child. The child described several inappropriate sexual acts made by Gandy Jr.

[PREVIOUS: Man denies Child Molesting charges, admits to K2 addiction]

At the time of his arrest, Gandy Jr. admitted to being addicted to synthetic marijuana and told the interviewing officer that the drug caused him to not be himself, but maintained that he did not molest the boy.

