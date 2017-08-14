Evansville man sentenced to 20 years on child molestation charges

Many will turn their eyes to the sky for the total solar eclipse, using their cell phone to snap a photo of the event. Some say it will hurt your phone, others say it's not a problem. So is it safe to use your cell phone camera?More >>
Fire fighters are on scene of a working structure fire on Outer Lake Road.
An Evansville man has been sentenced to two decades behind bars on child molestation charges.
The violence in Charlotesville is reigniting the debate across the country over Confederate era monuments. Most counties in the tri-state have at least one type of monument. Daviess County Judge/Executive Al Mattingly tells us that it really hasn't been an issue in this community.
A section of Interstate 69 is back open. The southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours because of a crash.
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can't trust current eclipse maps.
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.
Former University of Alabama head football coach Gene Stallings has suffered a "minor stroke" according to tweets made Monday afternoon by former Auburn head football coach Pat Dye.
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.
