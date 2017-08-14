Madisonville businesses ready for solar eclipse after months, years of preparation

Fire fighters are on scene of a working structure fire on Outer Lake Road.More >>
An Evansville man has been sentenced to two decades behind bars on child molestation charges.More >>
The violence in Charlotesville is reigniting the debate across the country over Confederate era monuments. Most counties in the tri-state have at least one type of monument. Daviess County Judge/Executive Al Mattingly tells us that it really hasn't been an issue in this community.More >>
A section of Interstate 69 is back open. The southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours because of a crash.More >>
Business owners in Madisonville are working around the clock to get ready for eclipse watchers.More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
Online retailer Amazon has had to issue recalls on some solar eclipse glasses after the third-party sellers could not verify the authenticity of the product.More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
A social media post praising the efforts of an Oak Grove Lower Elementary PE coach is buzzing on social media.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Louisville Metro police were called to Lannan Memorial Park Thursday on a report of a man masturbating in the bushes.More >>
French police say an 8-year-old girl was killed and at least five people were injured when a driver slammed his car into the sidewalk cafe of a pizza restaurant in a small town east of Paris.More >>
