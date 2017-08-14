Two arrested in Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over patrols

Two people are facing charges after the weekend's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over patrols.

Sheriff's deputies say tried to pull 46-year old Catherine Javier over around 1:30 Sunday morning after noticing her front wheel was severely damaged and appeared to be on fire.

Deputies say she ran a stop sign at Fuquay and Covert and eventually pulled over at the I-69 overpass. Deputies say she was more than twice the legal limit.

As deputies were talking to Javier, they say they saw 30-year old John Gonzalez attempting to enter I-69 against traffic. Deputies say he was nearly twice the legal limit.

Both are facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

