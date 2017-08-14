Evansville mom arrested after toddlers found alone near heavily traveled road

An Evansville mom is charged with neglect.

Deputies say they were called Sunday evening to a home on Webster Grove Court.

They say a two-year-old and a three-year-old were alone in the yard and asked a passerby, "Where's my mommy? Where's my daddy?"

A deputy says when he arrived, one of the children was playing on a motorcycle, and the other was in the driveway. He says they were about 15 feet from Forrest Park Drive.

The deputy says he spoke with the children for several minutes before their mother came outside.

Deputies say Staci Persinger told them she had only been living in the home for a short time, and her mother, who lives in a different home, has custody of the children through DCS.

Deputies say Persinger is only supposed to have supervised visits for two hours every other week.

Persinger is in jail without bond.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.