Fire reported at Evansville paint company

Crews were called to a fire at an Evansville business.

It happened shortly before noon at 1016 East Columbia Street.

That's a building used by Red Spot Paint.

Dispatchers say an ambulance was called to the scene.

They say there were evacuations at the business and Columbia was blocked from Kerth to Evans.

Employees were let back in around 12:35 p.m.

A couple dozen workers are standing outside the fence pic.twitter.com/JuCv4gklqA — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) August 14, 2017

