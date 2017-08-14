Fire at Evansville paint company sends two employees to the hosp - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fire at Evansville paint company sends two employees to the hospital

EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Crews were called to a fire at an Evansville business.

It happened shortly before noon Monday at Red Spot Paint in the 1000 block of East Columbia Street.

District chief Amy Smith says the fire broke out in Red Spot's lacquer building. She describes that part of the facility as relatively small. 

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

They say there were evacuations at the business and Columbia was blocked from Kerth to Evans. Employees were let back in around 12:35 p.m. 

The facility did have a working sprinkler system. Fire officials say it was helping keep the fire in check.

The cause is under investigation. 

