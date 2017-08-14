Fire at Evansville paint company sends two employees to the hospital

Crews were called to a fire at an Evansville business.

It happened shortly before noon Monday at Red Spot Paint in the 1000 block of East Columbia Street.

District chief Amy Smith says the fire broke out in Red Spot's lacquer building. She describes that part of the facility as relatively small.

Two employees were taken to the hospital. Fire crews tell us there was heavy smoke when they pulled up, but the fire itself was small pic.twitter.com/9TLBsAnylx — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) August 14, 2017

Authorities say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

They say there were evacuations at the business and Columbia was blocked from Kerth to Evans. Employees were let back in around 12:35 p.m.

The facility did have a working sprinkler system. Fire officials say it was helping keep the fire in check.

The cause is under investigation.

A couple dozen workers are standing outside the fence pic.twitter.com/JuCv4gklqA — Evan Gorman (@Evan14news) August 14, 2017

