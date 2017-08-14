Fake money showing up in Mt. Carmel - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Fake money showing up in Mt. Carmel

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Source: Mt Carmel Police Source: Mt Carmel Police
MT. CARMEL, IL (WFIE) -

Mt. Carmel police say several retailers in town are complaining about fake $20 bills being used as payment.

It looks similar to a real bill, but they have Asian writing on them. 

Police say they are actually used for training by some banks. 

You are asked to call police if you come across one of these bills. 

