ISP: A pound of cocaine found during Daviess Co. traffic stop

Two men from Michigan were arrested Saturday in Daviess County, Indiana.

State Police say they spotted a car driving 92 miles per hour on Interstate 69.

Troopers say they could smell marijuana when they approached to car.

When asked about drugs, troopers say the passenger pulled out a small bag of marijuana.

During a search of the car, troopers say they found more than one pound of cocaine.

Jerome Middlebrooks and Keyon Jackson both face several charges.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.