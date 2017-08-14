Update: I-69 back open after crash that hurt several people - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Update: I-69 back open after crash that hurt several people

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
Connect
WFIE WFIE
Source: ISP Source: ISP
Source: ISP Source: ISP
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A section of Interstate 69 is back open.

The southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours because of a crash. 

Authorities tell us two semis and five cars were involved in the crash.

Several people are hurt. Deputies say some of those injuries are critical. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly