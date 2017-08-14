Update: I-69 back open after crash that hurt several people

A section of Interstate 69 is back open.

The southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours because of a crash.

Authorities tell us two semis and five cars were involved in the crash.

Several people are hurt. Deputies say some of those injuries are critical.

1-69 SB lanes at Boonville New Harmony shut down because of accident involving semi & 2 cars pic.twitter.com/BYL65iViUI — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) August 14, 2017

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.