Update from deputies: Several people hurt in I-69 crash, some critical

VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A section of Interstate 69 is closed in the southbound lanes because of a crash. 

Authorities tell us two semis and five cars were involved in the crash.

Several people are hurt. Deputies say some of those injuries are critical. 

State police say traffic is being diverted off I-69 at the crash site, and then back onto I-69.

