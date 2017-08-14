Southbound lanes of I-69 closed due to crash - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Southbound lanes of I-69 closed due to crash

Posted by Jill Lyman, Digital Content Manager
VANDERBURGH CO., IN (WFIE) -

A section of Interstate 69 is closed in the southbound lanes because of a crash. 

Vanderburgh County Dispatchers says the closure is from S.R. 57 to Lynch Road. 

Indiana State Police says a semi rear-ended two vehicles at Boonville-New Harmony Road 

Deputies say the semi and at least four other vehicles are involved. 

We are working on this developing story.

