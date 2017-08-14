Semi slams into line of stopped vehicles in I-69 construction zone; 3 hurt

Three people were hurt in a wreck on Interstate 69 Monday morning.

The southbound lanes of I-69, north of Boonville-New Harmony Road, were closed for more than three hours because of that crash.

Authorities tell us two semis and five cars were involved.

According to the sheriff's office, a southbound semi, driven by 44-year-old Joel Ramirez, of Louisville, KY, collided with an SUV in the back of a line of stopped vehicles in a construction zone, setting off a chain reaction that resulted in five vehicles being hit.

Another vehicle was also hit by debris from the crash.

The sheriff's office says three drivers were taken to the hospital by ambulance. We're told one of those drivers sustained a head injury and is still being treated.

Southbound traffic was diverted off I-69 for about 40 minutes after the crash, so drivers could make their way around.

The sheriff's office says the cause of the crash is still under investigation pending crash reconstruction and toxicology results.

1-69 SB lanes at Boonville New Harmony shut down because of accident involving semi & 2 cars pic.twitter.com/BYL65iViUI — Lauren Artino 14News (@Lauren14news) August 14, 2017

