I-69 back open after crash that hurt several people

Crews were called to a fire at an Evansville business. It happened shortly before noon at 1016 East Columbia Street. That's a building used by Red Spot Paint.More >>
Two people are facing charges after the weekend's Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over patrols.More >>
Vanderburgh County deputies working on "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement arrested two drivers around the same time in the same area.More >>
A section of Interstate 69 is back open. The southbound lanes were closed for more than three hours because of a crash.More >>
Deputies say a two-year-old and a three-year-old were alone in the yard and asked a passerby, "Where's my mommy? Where's my daddy?"More >>
The grill was leaking propane into the vehicle, and the cigarette set it off.More >>
Jerry Drake Varnell, 23, allegedly attempted to bomb a bank with a device similar to the one responsible the April 19, 1995 bombing of the Alfred C. Murrah building, but an undercover FBI agent interceded.More >>
An Ohio man accused of ramming his car into a crowd of protesters at a white nationalist rally in Virginia will remain in jail - at least until he has an attorney.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Sessions says "too much has been read into" President Donald Trump's statement Saturday in the aftermath of violence at a demonstration in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
Officials say the matter will be taken before a police review board if the investigation finds the officer did make the comment.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
The car, a gray Chevy Impala, was taken from Will-O-Wood Boulevard in South Jackson.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
