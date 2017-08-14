Flaming Tire Leads to two arrests

Vanderburgh County deputies working on "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement arrested two drivers around the same time in the same area.

Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies say they spotted a minivan in the area of Covert Avenue near Season's Ridge Boulevard.

They say the van was weaving between lanes and throwing sparks from a tire.

Deputies say as they got closer, they noticed the tire was actually on fire.

They say the driver, 46-year-old Catherine Javier of Newburgh, didn't stop at first, and even ran a stop sign.

Deputies say she finally stopped at the I-69 overpass.

They say she appeared to be drunk, and couldn't complete sobriety tests.

At more than twice the legal limit, deputies say her blood alcohol was .174.

While still on the scene, deputies say they spotted a vehicle trying to enter I-69 against traffic.

Deputies say that driver, 30-year-old John Gonzalez of Henderson, had a blood alcohol level of .147.

"Thanks to funding from the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, we are able to field additional deputies whose main focus is stopping drunk drivers, said Sheriff Dave Wedding. "We will never know exactly how many lives are saved annually by this extra enforcement, but I can tell you that when we arrest intoxicated motorists driving vehicles close to catching fire or against interstate traffic, we are certainly having a positive impact on roadway safety."

