Evansville Police investigating pharmacy break-in

A section of Interstate 69 is closed in the southbound lanes because of a crash. Dispatch says the closure is from S.R. 57 to Lynch Road.More >>
Vanderburgh County deputies working on "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" enforcement arrested two drivers around the same time in the same area.More >>
Evansville police were called to a pharmacy for a break-in alarm. It happened at Nation's Medicines on First Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.More >>
Right now, the Illinois state senate is back in session trying to make a decision on Senate Bill 1.More >>
Several months of hard work was put into a new daycare on Green River Road in Evansville.More >>
The chaos erupted around what is believed to be the largest group of white nationalists to come together in a decade - including neo-Nazis, skinheads, members of the Ku Klux Klan - who descended on the city to "take America back" by rallying against plans to remove a Confederate statue.More >>
The suspect's mother had an order of protection against him as his interactions with her had become increasingly frightening, police said.More >>
An Ohio man authorities say plowed his car into a group of counter-protesters at a white nationalist rally in a Virginia college town — killing one person and hurting at least more than a dozen more — recently moved from Florence, Kentucky.More >>
Teenage brothers Josh Spencer and Steward Spencer III have been found after they drowned in the Gulf of Mexico, according to authorities and family.More >>
From his accident, to his recovery, to the incredible friendships that have been forged along the way, Otto now looks at September 24, 2016 as a day he’s grateful for.More >>
Several Richland County EMS employees are making claims that a county administrator told them they should kill themselves or just quit if they are unhappy with their jobs.More >>
You've likely seen him stalk the sidelines of University of South Carolina Gamecocks football games at Williams-Brice Stadium, but now, wrestling legend Ric Flair needs prayers, his management team said over the weekend.More >>
Tropical Storm Gert has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, the National Hurricane Center reported at 5 p.m. Sunday. The storm is about 505 miles west-southwest of Bermuda,More >>
The Euclid Police Department has released the dashcam video of an arrest they made on Aug. 12 after the video went viral.More >>
