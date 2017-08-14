Evansville Police investigating pharmacy break-in

Evansville police were called to a pharmacy for a break-in alarm.

It happened at Nation's Medicines on First Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they saw someone run from the business.

Police say the person was caught.

They tell us the person has been interviewed.

Information on possible charges or the person's name hasn't been released.

