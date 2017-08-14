Watch now on Sunrise: Rally for Love, Clouds and early showers

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RESPONSE TO CHARLOTTESVILLE: A crowd gathered on the University of Evansville campus Sunday to speak out against the deadly violence in Charlottesville this weekend. The university held a "Rally for Love and not hate." UE President Thomas Kazee, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke and several local religious leaders all took the time to speak and condemn the actions of the white nationalist groups that gathered in Virginia.

SHOWERS POSSIBLE: We'll have mostly cloudy skies early this morning with a few scattered showers. Temps will be in the 60's early with skies becoming partly sunny, and below normal temperatures once again in the lower to mid 80's. Most of the scattered rain will end during the morning. Byron will have the complete forecast on Sunrise.

And we're not a week away from the "Day of Darkness," the total solar eclipse. The latest details on Sunrise.

