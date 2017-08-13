Henry Cook Mansion being restored in Evansville

"I have been told by a lot of people that it couldn't be done, so I'll do it and we will see," Henry Cook Mansion owner Lucas Neuffer said.

For about a year, Neuffer has spent time trying to keep the historic Henry Cook Mansion from being demolished. The mansion is the only one of three mansions left standing in the area.

Neuffer recently took ownership of the home that sits on 610 North Fulton Avenue.

Now, he's working to get the home back in livable condition and keep it as historical as possible.

Neuffer said he hopes to be done in about six years.

This is a $500,000 project, but it's one he's passionate about.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.