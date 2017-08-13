New day care opening on Evansville's east side

World Harvest Ministries is now less than 24 hours away from opening their new location.

Several months of hard work was put into a new daycare on Green River Road in Evansville.

The building was purchased in March just days before Crossroads announced the closing of their daycare.

Officials at World Harvest immediately began trying to help fill those vacant spots and were able to help some parents do so.

The new building is much bigger than the Covert Avenue location and has a gym and library.

Within two months, all of the kids will be at the new location.

A ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the new center was held on Sunday. Around 80 kids attended.

The daycare still has open spots. You can text or call 812-760-6901 to find out more information.

