Ladd wins The City Men's Golf Tournament in 5 hole playoff

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Evansville Country Club hosted the final round of The City Men's golf tournament Sunday.

Matthew Ladd and Spencer Wagner were tied at (-9) through 18. They would go through 5 playoff holes before Ladd pared for victory.

Ladd and Wagner will soon be teammates at the University of Evansville.

