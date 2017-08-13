Otters take series behind 3-0 win over Miners

The Evansville Otters got a home run from Ryan Long and an impressive start from Shane Weedman on the mound Sunday in a 3-0 win over the Southern Illinois Miners in front of 1,953 at Bosse Field.

Long led off the bottom of the first by leaving the park with his second homer of the season.

Evansville doubled the lead in the third with a Jeff Gardner sacrifice fly, scoring Josh Allen.

The Otters took a 3-0 lead in the sixth as Zach Welz grounded into a double play with the bases loaded and nobody out, which allowed Gardner to score.

Weedman earned his fifth win of the year, pitching 5 2/3 innings with no runs and one hit allowed. Weedman struck out four in the start as he improved to 5-3 on the season.

Matt Parish took the loss after surrendering two runs and four walks in 4 2/3 innings of work.

The Otters will make a brief road trip for a three-game series at Florence this week, starting with a doubleheader on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. CT.

Fans can listen live to all three games on 91.5 FM WUEV as Lucas Corley (play-by-play) will provide coverage.

The Otters return home to Bosse Field on Friday to begin a series against the River City Rascals at 6:35 p.m. On Friday, the Otters partner with the city of Evansville and the ‘E is for Everyone’ campaign.

Admission to the game will be free with a special voucher courtesy of the campaign and vouchers can be picked up at any Evansville public library in advance of the game and a limited number will also be available at the Otters front office.

Fans must have a ticket to enter, either with the campaign voucher or a regular game ticket. The first 500 fans through the gates will also receive a t-shirt and postgame fireworks will follow the game.

Courtesy: Evansville Otters