UE holds rally against violence, hatred in Charlottesville.

Dozens gathered at the Oval at UE to speak out against the violence in Charlottesville this weekend.

The school held a "Rally for Love and not hate" on campus Sunday afternoon.

University President Thomas Kazee, Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, and religious leaders all took the time to speak and condemn the actions of the white nationalist groups that gathered in Virginia.

"When I heard the news of Charlottesville, my heart sank. I wondered how there could so much hate in the United States" Winnecke said.

"We need to use our voices when we see injustice in the world," said UE Chaplain Tammy Gieselman.

"There are two sides, and all of us here are standing on the right side," said Rabbi Gary Mazo.

The speakers also said the behavior of the white supremacists in Charlottesville will not be tolerated at the university, or in Evansville as a whole.

