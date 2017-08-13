Heritage Hills focuses on the line

The Heritage Hills Patriots have posted winning records in 14 of the last 16 years, and that includes last year where they went 7-3.

This season, the team has a lot of young guys on the squad that are looking to step up, and head coach Todd Wilkerson believes they have the talent they need to be successful.

One side of the ball they are really focusing on is defense having lost three line backers and three defensive ends to graduation, but the team likes how thing are coming along early on.

Their offense is shining in pre-season with Cade Jones returning in the QB Position as well as key running backs like Malachi Yeager and Adam Redmend.

They have put an emphasis on their offensive line in the off-season, and they believe that will pay off huge this year.

