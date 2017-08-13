1st annual dream museum car show takes place

Every street around the third street parking garage in Evansville was blocked off on Sunday but for a good cause.

It was the first annual car show fundraiser for Dream Car Museum.

Hundreds of cars and motorcycles were on display from all over the region.

"It's camaraderie every person here has something in common, and we're all benefiting for a great cause," said Jason Ailstock, curator of Dream Car Museum. "You can't beat it it's awesome. Every street around the parking garage has been blocked off every street, and if we need more streets, we'll block off more streets."

All proceeds go toward the Andrea Pedregon Foundation which raises money for cancer and for "Cops Connecting with Kids."

