IL Senate in gridlock over education funding bill

Illinois legislators are still in a gridlock on whether to pass their education funding bill.

Right now, the Illinois state Senate is back in session trying to make a decision on Senate Bill 1.

If passed, the bill would provide funding for schools across the state.

Governor Bruce Rauner vetoed it and argued it would benefit Chicago schools too much.

Meanwhile, smaller school districts in the state are worried if they'll have enough funding to start on time.

Ted Dabrowski of the Illinois Policy Institute said both parties are at fault for the delay.

"If these legislators can't come to an agreement immediately on the new funding bill, they should simply go back to the funding bill we had last year as flawed as it is," he said. "Let the kids go to school and the legislators take the fight back to the state capitol, but what they shouldn't do is use the kids as pawns if they can't figure out between themselves how to fund education."

The governor is calling on state lawmakers to uphold his veto.

It would then go back to the drawing board with schools across the state still awaiting their funding.

