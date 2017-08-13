Local pastors react to violence in VA, preach about unity

After the chaos and violence against clergy men and women in Charlottesville, local pastors are preaching about unity.

Local ministers are telling their patrons the white-nationalist groups that gathered in Charlottesville over the weekend are not reflective of their religious views.

A white supremacy group held burning crosses while protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue.

Pastor Kevin Fleming of First Presbyterian Church in Evansville said his message was about spreading love, not hate.

"They did not practice love. They do not love God. They do not love their brothers and sisters. They defamed the image of God in which another has been created; there's nothing Christian about that," Fleming told 14 News. "Don't let them pretend that they're a part of a religious tradition. They are not."

Pastor Fleming also said the white supremacy groups in Virginia are a false representation of his faith.

